Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Bloom Burton reiterated a buy rating on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Neovasc Stock Up 9.5 %

Neovasc stock opened at $7.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a current ratio of 8.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.47. Neovasc has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

