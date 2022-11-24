Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 165.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,806 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 1.3% of Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Gould Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tevis Investment Management increased its position in shares of Netflix by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its stake in Netflix by 20,000.0% during the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX traded up $4.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $291.50. 5,918,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,889,523. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $260.12 and a 200 day moving average of $223.72. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $676.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Netflix from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.13.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.