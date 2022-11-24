NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Raised by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,727 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in NIKE by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 201,242 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,079,000 after buying an additional 35,439 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $2,839,000. CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in NIKE by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 487,958 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $65,690,000 after buying an additional 43,340 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 950,849 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $123,013,000 after acquiring an additional 38,460 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 12,354 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.65. 3,873,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,402,546. The company has a market cap of $167.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.17 and its 200-day moving average is $105.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $173.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. TheStreet lowered NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $115.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.25.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

