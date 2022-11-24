NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,116,086 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 121,568 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.07% of NIKE worth $114,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in NIKE by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 201,242 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,079,000 after purchasing an additional 35,439 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $2,839,000. CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in NIKE by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 487,958 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $65,690,000 after purchasing an additional 43,340 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 950,849 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $123,013,000 after purchasing an additional 38,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 53.9% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 12,354 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,873,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,402,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.11. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $173.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. NIKE’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $115.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.25.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.