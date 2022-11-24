Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Northwest Natural from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.60.
Northwest Natural Stock Performance
NYSE:NWN opened at $49.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.05. Northwest Natural has a twelve month low of $42.37 and a twelve month high of $57.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northwest Natural
About Northwest Natural
Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Northwest Natural (NWN)
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.