Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Northwest Natural from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

NYSE:NWN opened at $49.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.05. Northwest Natural has a twelve month low of $42.37 and a twelve month high of $57.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Northwest Natural during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $401,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 144,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,287,000 after buying an additional 10,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 17,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

