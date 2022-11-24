NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Director Buys $44,448.80 in Stock

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) Director Chaim Hurvitz acquired 40,408 shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $44,448.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $550,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Chaim Hurvitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 16th, Chaim Hurvitz acquired 287,812 shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $284,933.88.

NASDAQ NRXP opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.77. NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NRXP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,440,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 345,552 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $341,000. State Street Corp grew its position in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 1,009.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 103,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. Its products include ZYESAMI, an investigational drug that has completed a Phase IIb/III clinical study for COVID-19 related respiratory failure; and NRX-100 and NRX-101 oral therapeutics for the treatment of bipolar depression in patients with acute suicidal behavior/ideation and sub-acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

