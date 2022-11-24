NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Director Buys $44,448.80 in Stock

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) Director Chaim Hurvitz acquired 40,408 shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $44,448.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $550,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Chaim Hurvitz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 16th, Chaim Hurvitz acquired 287,812 shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $284,933.88.
NRx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ NRXP opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.77. NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NRx Pharmaceuticals
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NRXP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,440,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 345,552 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $341,000. State Street Corp grew its position in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 1,009.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 103,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.
NRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. Its products include ZYESAMI, an investigational drug that has completed a Phase IIb/III clinical study for COVID-19 related respiratory failure; and NRX-100 and NRX-101 oral therapeutics for the treatment of bipolar depression in patients with acute suicidal behavior/ideation and sub-acute suicidal ideation and behavior.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NRx Pharmaceuticals (NRXP)
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.