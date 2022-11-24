NuCypher (NU) One Day Volume Hits $5.40 Million

NuCypher (NU) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. Over the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $70.79 million and approximately $5.40 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuCypher token can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000606 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher was first traded on October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NuCypher

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

