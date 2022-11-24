NXM (NXM) Price Hits $39.46 on Major Exchanges

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One NXM token can now be bought for $39.46 or 0.00237605 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NXM has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. NXM has a market capitalization of $260.18 million and $1,275.13 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NXM Token Profile

NXM is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

