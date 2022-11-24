O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Boosts Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICVT. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 21,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $71.24. 620,231 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.56. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18.

