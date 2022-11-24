O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Has $353,000 Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $27,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $34,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $211.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,593,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,762,648. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.73. The firm has a market cap of $130.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.18. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.35.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

