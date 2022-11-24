O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Invests $266,000 in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $564,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VDC traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $196.81. 199,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,508. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.99. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $170.83 and a 52 week high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

