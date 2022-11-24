O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Reduces Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lessened its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IBB traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $133.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,865,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,944. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.92. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $104.29 and a 1-year high of $158.43.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

