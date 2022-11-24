O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Reduces Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc decreased its stake in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Lazard were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Lazard by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,560,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,335,000 after buying an additional 439,866 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 27.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,007,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,248,000 after purchasing an additional 429,669 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 20.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,847,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,748,000 after purchasing an additional 307,614 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 21.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,514,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,266,000 after purchasing an additional 272,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 441.9% during the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 285,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,836,000 after purchasing an additional 232,495 shares during the last quarter.

LAZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lazard from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lazard from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.57.

Lazard stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.94. The stock had a trading volume of 269,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,354. Lazard Ltd has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $46.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

