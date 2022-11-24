Oasis Network Trading 0.4% Higher This Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. Oasis Network has a market cap of $267.29 million and $22.32 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for $0.0467 or 0.00000282 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,195.72 or 0.07228877 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00032802 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00077685 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00059768 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000395 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00010014 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00023287 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04656619 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $21,355,816.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.