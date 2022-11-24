Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on OXY. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY opened at $71.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.22 and its 200-day moving average is $65.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $77.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.33%.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,737,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.71 per share, with a total value of $105,472,454.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,351,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,799,088,671.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

