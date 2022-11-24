OceanPal (IEX:OP) Trading Down 0.3%

OceanPal Inc. (IEX:OP – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. 92,706 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.22.
OceanPal Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.41.
About OceanPal
OceanPal Inc focuses on the provision of ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of October 31, 2022, its fleet consisted of four dry bulk carriers, which include two Panamaxes and two Capesize vessels with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 496,374 deadweight tons.
