Old Republic International Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:ORI)

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd.
Old Republic International has increased its dividend by an average of 45.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 40 years. Old Republic International has a dividend payout ratio of 39.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Old Republic International to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.8%.
Old Republic International Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of ORI stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $24.16. The stock had a trading volume of 875,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,795. Old Republic International has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $27.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.68. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.
Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.
