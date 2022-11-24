OMG Network 1-Day Volume Tops $18.81 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 24th. OMG Network has a market cap of $161.87 million and approximately $18.81 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network token can now be bought for approximately $1.15 or 0.00007002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00076542 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00060105 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000389 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009747 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00023016 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000293 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005359 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000286 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

