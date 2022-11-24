Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 320.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 353,197 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.23% of Omnicom Group worth $29,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 14.6% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 526.7% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 32,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 27,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $92,027.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of OMC stock opened at $78.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $91.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.86.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OMC. Barclays raised their price target on Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Omnicom Group from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, ING Group initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.60.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.