Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Stock Price Up 2%

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating) shares rose 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 236,015 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 802,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Benchmark cut their price target on Ontrak from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.
Ontrak Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $10.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ontrak
Ontrak Company Profile
Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to health plans and other third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need.
