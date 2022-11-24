Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Stock Price Up 2%

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating) shares rose 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 236,015 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 802,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Separately, Benchmark cut their price target on Ontrak from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

The company has a market cap of $10.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ontrak during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 51.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 9,895 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ontrak during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 273.2% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 50,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 36,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.83% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to health plans and other third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need.

