Orange Belgium (OTCMKTS:MBSRF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.33

Orange Belgium (OTCMKTS:MBSRF – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.33 and traded as high as $20.33. Orange Belgium shares last traded at $20.33, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
Orange Belgium Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.33.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orange Belgium (MBSRF)
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
Receive News & Ratings for Orange Belgium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange Belgium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.