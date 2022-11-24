Orbital Tracking (OTCMKTS:TRKK) Trading Down 0.7%

Orbital Tracking Corp (OTCMKTS:TRKK – Get Rating) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.46 and last traded at $1.47. 13,152 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 600% from the average session volume of 1,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

Orbital Tracking Stock Up 4.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21.

About Orbital Tracking

(Get Rating)

Orbital Tracking Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, distributes, and resells satellite enabled communications hardware; and provides products, airtime, and related services to customers in the United States and internationally. The company also provides equipment and airtime for use on various satellite networks, as well as short-term rental service for customers who want to use its equipment for a limited time period.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orbital Tracking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbital Tracking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.