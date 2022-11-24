ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Major Shareholder Corp Orix Sells 3,750,000 Shares

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) major shareholder Corp Orix sold 3,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $329,062,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,238,577 shares in the company, valued at $635,185,131.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

ORIX Price Performance

Shares of IX opened at $78.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.89. ORIX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.78 and a twelve month high of $112.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.61.

Get ORIX alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ORIX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in ORIX in the third quarter valued at $8,928,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX in the second quarter valued at about $3,680,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of ORIX by 86.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 57,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 26,824 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX in the second quarter valued at about $1,321,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ORIX by 4.8% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 307,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,838,000 after purchasing an additional 13,959 shares during the period. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About ORIX

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

(Get Rating)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.