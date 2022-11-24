Oshkosh (OSK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Friday, November 25th.
Oshkosh Stock Down 0.9 %
OSK stock opened at $92.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 67.82, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.38. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $69.30 and a 1-year high of $125.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.12.
Oshkosh Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 108.03%.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OSK shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Oshkosh from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.43.
Oshkosh Company Profile
Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.
