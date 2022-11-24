Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 97,829 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,689 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $7,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 6.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 495,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,792,000 after acquiring an additional 27,995 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 7.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 290,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,575,000 after acquiring an additional 20,177 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter worth about $1,645,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 105.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Owens Corning by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 166,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,341,000 after buying an additional 54,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.79.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of OC opened at $91.14 on Thursday. Owens Corning has a one year low of $72.97 and a one year high of $101.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.38. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $33,688.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,793.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $33,688.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,793.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $224,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,701 shares of company stock worth $872,192. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Stories

