Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.10

Shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.10 and traded as high as $15.49. Park-Ohio shares last traded at $15.44, with a volume of 24,085 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park-Ohio in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Park-Ohio Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.10.

Park-Ohio Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is currently -73.53%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Park-Ohio during the second quarter worth $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 619.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Park-Ohio during the second quarter worth $161,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park-Ohio during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Park-Ohio during the second quarter worth $264,000. 49.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

