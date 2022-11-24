Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.10

Shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.10 and traded as high as $15.49. Park-Ohio shares last traded at $15.44, with a volume of 24,085 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park-Ohio in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Park-Ohio Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.10.
Park-Ohio Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Park-Ohio during the second quarter worth $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 619.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Park-Ohio during the second quarter worth $161,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park-Ohio during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Park-Ohio during the second quarter worth $264,000. 49.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Park-Ohio
Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.
