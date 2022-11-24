Pax Dollar Price Hits $1.01 on Top Exchanges (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $951.74 million and $2.98 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00006072 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001290 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000638 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002070 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00012417 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000149 BTC.
About Pax Dollar
Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Pax Dollar
