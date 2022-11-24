Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) CFO Michael G. Levine Sells 7,536 Shares

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) CFO Michael G. Levine sold 7,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $40,392.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,160,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,218,859.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Payoneer Global Price Performance

PAYO traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,903,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,974,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Payoneer Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $8.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.73.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Institutional Trading of Payoneer Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Payoneer Global

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PAYO shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Payoneer Global to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

(Get Rating)

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.