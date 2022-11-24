PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP) Shares Down 0.9%

PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP – Get Rating) traded down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 52.10 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 53 ($0.63). 10,047 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 115,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.50 ($0.63).

PCI-PAL Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £34.69 million and a P/E ratio of -11.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 53.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 57.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Simon Wilson acquired 15,000 shares of PCI-PAL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £7,950 ($9,400.50).

About PCI-PAL

PCI-PAL PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides payment card industry (PCI) compliance solutions and telephony services primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers data secure payment card authorizations for call center operations; and Agent Assist, a PCI compliant solution to enhance contact center customer experience.

