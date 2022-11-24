Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (PWOD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 5th

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th.
Penns Woods Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years.
Penns Woods Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %
Penns Woods Bancorp stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,006. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $25.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.31. The company has a market capitalization of $181.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.43.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Penns Woods Bancorp in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.
