Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (PWOD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 5th

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th.

Penns Woods Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years.

Penns Woods Bancorp stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,006. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $25.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.31. The company has a market capitalization of $181.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWOD. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 20.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 297,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Penns Woods Bancorp in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

