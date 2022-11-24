Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Penns Woods Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of PWOD stock opened at $25.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.43. Penns Woods Bancorp has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $25.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
Penns Woods Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.
Institutional Trading of Penns Woods Bancorp
About Penns Woods Bancorp
Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Penns Woods Bancorp (PWOD)
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Receive News & Ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.