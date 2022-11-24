Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PWOD stock opened at $25.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.43. Penns Woods Bancorp has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $25.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Penns Woods Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

Institutional Trading of Penns Woods Bancorp

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 83,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 26,012 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 280,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 18.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

