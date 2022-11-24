Philcoin (PHL) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $36,075.60

Philcoin (PHL) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. In the last week, Philcoin has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. Philcoin has a total market capitalization of $244.61 million and approximately $36,075.60 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Philcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0418 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,394.61 or 0.08414337 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.73 or 0.00480614 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,891.56 or 0.29487651 BTC.

Philcoin Token Profile

Philcoin’s launch date was October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Philcoin’s official message board is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Philcoin is philcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Philcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.”

