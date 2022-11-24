Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Buys 770 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIVE. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Five Below by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,819,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Stock Up 0.9 %

FIVE stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $161.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,435. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $214.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Five Below had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $159.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Five Below from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Five Below from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Five Below to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.21.

In related news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

