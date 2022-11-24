Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson purchased 710,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.45 per share, with a total value of $49,339,294.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 423,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,392,490.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $5,634,901.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,925,729.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 710,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,339,294.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 423,218 shares in the company, valued at $29,392,490.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,506 shares of company stock valued at $7,057,756. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog Price Performance

Datadog stock traded up $2.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,471,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,714,053. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.13. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.45 and a 1-year high of $187.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of -1,506.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $436.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $137.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.23.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.