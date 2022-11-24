Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Has $385,000 Holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) by 130,700.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,070 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,185,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,336,000 after buying an additional 74,918 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,826,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,108,000 after purchasing an additional 799,221 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,609,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,769,000 after purchasing an additional 676,625 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 905,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,122,000 after purchasing an additional 169,813 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,253,000 after purchasing an additional 106,027 shares during the period. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,876. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.68. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $48.46.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DNLI. Bank of America began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.17.

In related news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $616,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,910,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,877,171.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

