Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dover by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 411.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at $675,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $142.76. 670,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,404. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.31 and its 200 day moving average is $128.29.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dover from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.09.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

