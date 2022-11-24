Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Sells 5,220 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,220 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AQUA. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,430,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,706 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 371.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,190,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,918,000 after purchasing an additional 937,584 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,540,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,248,000 after purchasing an additional 713,929 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,872,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,068,000 after purchasing an additional 589,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,662,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,047,000 after purchasing an additional 575,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AQUA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Evoqua Water Technologies Stock Performance

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

NYSE AQUA traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.14. 411,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,345. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.09 and its 200-day moving average is $36.13. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $48.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.72.

(Get Rating)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.