Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.08

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.08 and traded as low as $0.93. Pieris Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 4,307,414 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average of $1.51.

Institutional Trading of Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PIRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 75.31% and a negative net margin of 121.78%. The company had revenue of $5.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 million. Equities analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PIRS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 9,665.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 21,360 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

