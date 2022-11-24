Piper Sandler Raises Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target to $91.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Piper Sandler to $91.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BBY. StockNews.com began coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

Best Buy stock traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.39. 6,270,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,555,419. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46. Best Buy has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $121.87.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,207.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,809.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,207.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,533 shares of company stock worth $1,925,382. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,169 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 18,879 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

