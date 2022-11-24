Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Tops $0.37 on Exchanges

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 24th. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $71.97 million and $94,123.67 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00002235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00258680 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00089233 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00056896 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003298 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000220 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,683,679 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

