PlayDapp (PLA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $11.28 Million

PlayDapp (PLA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. PlayDapp has a market cap of $62.87 million and approximately $11.28 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayDapp token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PlayDapp has traded up 9.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PlayDapp

PlayDapp’s genesis date was December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,211,852 tokens. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io.

PlayDapp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayDapp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayDapp using one of the exchanges listed above.

