PlayDapp Price Hits $0.20 (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. In the last week, PlayDapp has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. PlayDapp has a market capitalization of $61.21 million and $10.27 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayDapp token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001227 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PlayDapp Profile

PlayDapp was first traded on December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,211,852 tokens. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames.

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayDapp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayDapp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

