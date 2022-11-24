Plexus (LON:POS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.29

Plexus Holdings plc (LON:POS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.29 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 2.56 ($0.03). Plexus shares last traded at GBX 2.56 ($0.03), with a volume of 20,000 shares changing hands.

Plexus Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.42 million and a PE ratio of -0.53.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and services for the oil and gas industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company principally markets POS-GRIP technology, a patented friction grip method of engineering for oil and gas field wellheads, connectors, and metal-to-metal sealings, which includes squeezing one tubular member against another in the elastic range to effect gripping and sealing.

