POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Director Yael Margolin Buys 1,710 Shares of Stock

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) Director Yael Margolin acquired 1,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $11,217.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,217.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

POINT Biopharma Global Stock Down 0.6 %

PNT stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.86. The company had a trading volume of 420,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,480. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.94. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $10.98. The stock has a market cap of $713.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On POINT Biopharma Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNT. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on POINT Biopharma Global to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

