POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Director Yael Margolin Buys 1,710 Shares of Stock

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) Director Yael Margolin acquired 1,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $11,217.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,217.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
PNT stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.86. The company had a trading volume of 420,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,480. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.94. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $10.98. The stock has a market cap of $713.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.28.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNT. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.
POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.
