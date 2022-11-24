Polaris Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Century Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 101.3% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 3,190.9% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 218.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

MKSI stock traded up $5.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.41. The stock had a trading volume of 899,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,962. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.77 and a 52 week high of $181.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.51.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.18.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.