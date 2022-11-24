Polaris Capital Management LLC Has $146.37 Million Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 194.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,322,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,832,306 shares during the quarter. Nomad Foods makes up 5.2% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $146,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.3% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 205,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 8.1% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Nomad Foods Stock Performance

About Nomad Foods

NYSE:NOMD traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $17.02. The stock had a trading volume of 506,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,092. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.76. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $26.89.

(Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.