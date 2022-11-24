Polaris Capital Management LLC Sells 18,800 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Polaris Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 774,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned 0.79% of Avnet worth $33,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Avnet in the first quarter valued at $476,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 221.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 18,298 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 90,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVT shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.86.

Avnet Stock Up 0.8 %

Avnet stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.21. The stock had a trading volume of 499,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,828. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.44. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $35.45 and a one year high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.09. Avnet had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Avnet’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.91%.

Avnet Profile

(Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.