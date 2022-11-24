Polaris Capital Management LLC Sells 45,900 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Polaris Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,824,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 45,900 shares during the period. Williams Companies makes up about 2.0% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Williams Companies worth $56,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 620.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 252,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after buying an additional 217,089 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 36.6% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 430,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,385,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 17.4% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at $746,000. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $337,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 198,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,700,988.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMB. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

Shares of WMB traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,032,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,429,453. The firm has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.86 and a 52-week high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.66%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

