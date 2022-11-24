Polymath (POLY) 1-Day Volume Tops $9.66 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar. Polymath has a total market cap of $192.50 million and approximately $9.66 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.86 or 0.00470013 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00025519 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001671 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00018004 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.21386756 USD and is up 3.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $9,510,833.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

