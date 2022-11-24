Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 358.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 16,730 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Pool were worth $7,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pool by 143.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Pool by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in Pool in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POOL traded up $5.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $332.39. 403,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,620. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $278.10 and a 12-month high of $572.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $317.24 and a 200 day moving average of $352.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.13. Pool had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on POOL shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $397.50.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

